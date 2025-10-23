One Mind, Two Bodies: Man With Brain Implant Controls Another Person’s Hand—and Feels What She Feels

In 2020, Keith Thomas dived into a pool and snapped his spine. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down and unable to feel and move his arms and legs. Alone and isolated in a hospital room due to the pandemic, he jumped on a “first-of-its-kind” clinical trial that promised to restore some sense of feeling and muscle control using an innovative brain implant.

Researchers designed the implant to reconnect the brain, body, and spinal cord. An AI detects Thomas’ intent to move and activates his muscles with gentle electrical zaps. Sensors on his fingertips shuttle feelings back to his brain. Within a year, Thomas was able to lift and drink from a cup, wipe his face, and pet and feel the soft fur of his family’s dog, Bow.

The promising results led the team at Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell wondering: If the implant can control muscles in one person, can that person also use it to control someone else’s muscles?

A preprint now suggests such “interhuman” connections are possible. With thoughts alone, Thomas controlled the hand of an able-bodied volunteer using precise electrical zaps to her muscles.

The multi-person neural bypass also helped Kathy Denapoli, a woman suffering from partial paralysis and struggling to move her hand. With the system, Thomas helped her successfully pour water with his brain signals. He even eventually felt the objects she touched in return.

It sounds like science fiction, but the system could boost collaborative rehabilitation, where groups of people with brain or spinal cord injuries work together. By showing rather than telling Denapoli how to move her hand, she’s nearly doubled her hand strength since starting the trial.

“Crucially, this approach not only restores aspects of sensorimotor function,” wrote the team. It “also fosters interpersonal connection, allowing individuals with paralysis to re-experience agency, touch, and collaborative action through another person.”

Smart Bridge

We move without a second thought: pouring a hot cup of coffee while half awake, grabbing a basketball versus a tennis ball, or balancing a cup of ice cream instead of a delicate snow cone.

Under the hood, these mundane tasks activate a highly sophisticated circuit. First, the intention to move is encoded in the brain’s motor regions and the areas surrounding them. These electrical signals then travel down the spinal cord instructing muscles to contract or relax. The skin sends feedback on pressure, temperature, and other sensations back to the brain, which adjusts movement on the fly.

This circuit is broken in people with spinal cord injuries. But over the past decade, scientists have begun bridging the gap with the help of brain or spinal implants. These arrays of microelectrodes send electrical signals to tailored AI algorithms that can decode intent. The signals are then used to control robotic arms, drones, and other prosthetics. Other methods have focused on restoring sensation, a crucial aspect of detailed movement.

Connecting motor commands and sensation into a feedback loop—similar to what goes on in our brains naturally—is gaining steam. Thomas’s implant is one example. Unlike previous implants, the device simultaneously taps into the brain, spinal cord, and muscles.

The setup first records electrical activity from Thomas’s brain using sensors placed in its motor regions. The sensors send these signals to a computer where they’re decoded. The translated signals travel to flexible electrode patches, like Band-Aids, placed on his spine and forearm. The patches electrically stimulate his muscles to guide their movement. Tiny sensors on his fingertips and palm then transmit pressure and other sensations back to his brain.

Over time, Thomas learned to move his arms and feel his hand for the first time in three years.

“There was a time that I didn’t know if I was even going to live, or if I wanted to, frankly. And now, I can feel the touch of someone holding my hand. It’s overwhelming,” he said at the time. “The only thing I want to do is to help others. That’s always been the thing I’m best at. If this can help someone even more than it’s helped me somewhere down the line, it’s all worth it.”