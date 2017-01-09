I just returned from Las Vegas, after walking 20,000 steps on the floor of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

It’s huge. For reference, CES showcases 2.47 million square feet of exhibit space, hosts 180,000 visitors, and welcomes 8,000 members of the media from around the world.

If you didn’t get a chance to go this year, here’s a three-minute video summary on drones and a three-minute summary on other tech.

These were my top highlights—the 0.1% that I think are worth your time.

Check them out:

Video 1: DRONES

Video 2: AR, Cars and Robots

Image Credit: Peter H. Diamandis/YouTube

Peter Diamandis
Dr. Peter Diamandis was recently named by Fortune Magazine as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

He is the founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation which leads the world in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions.

He is also the co-founder and executive chairman of Singularity University, a graduate-level Silicon Valley institution that counsels the world’s leaders on exponentially growing technologies.

Diamandis is also the co-founder and vice-chairman of Human Longevity Inc. (HLI), a genomics and cell therapy-based company focused on extending the healthy human lifespan.

In the field of commercial space, Diamandis is co-founder and co-chairman of Planetary Resources, a company designing spacecraft to enable the detection and prospecting of asteroids for fuels and precious materials. He is the also co-founder of Space Adventures and Zero Gravity Corporation.

Diamandis is a New York Times bestselling author of two books: Abundance – The Future Is Better Than You Think and BOLD – How to Go Big, Create Wealth and Impact the World.

He earned degrees in Molecular Genetics and Aerospace Engineering from MIT, and holds an M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

His motto is, “The best way to predict the future is to create it yourself.”

