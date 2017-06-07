Singularity University’s Exponential Finance Summit begins today and runs through June 9 in New York, the finance industry’s bustling capital. You can tune into the summit as it happens from anywhere with this livestream.

Singularity Hub is also covering the event as it brings together financial and technology leaders from across the industry. From exciting startups like Lemonade and HyperScience to established financial institutions such as BlackRock and Bank of America, we’ll be learning about how emerging technologies are changing the workings of the finance industry and how financial services companies do business.

At the summit, experts will dive into:

The future of blockchain and digital currencies.

How artificial intelligence is being used in finance.

The further decentralization and digitization of banking.

What quantum computing can do for finance.

How major institutions are evolving strategies to take advantage of new fintech startups and technology.

Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Services, and Sharon Sputz, director of Columbia University’s Data Science Institute, will discuss the future of financial advice and investing. Angela Strange, partner at Andreesen Horowitz, will break down exponential technology and insurance, and BlackRock’s chief talent officer, Matthew Breitfelder, will take a look at the future of work.

Of course, as usual, we’ll also keep an eye on talks and question-and-answer sessions with Ray Kurzweil, Singularity University cofounder and chancellor, and Peter Diamandis, Singularity University cofounder and chairman.

Be sure to join the conversation on the future of finance in real-time on Twitter with @SingularityHub and @xfinance or using the hashtag #xfin.

Much of the latest technology driving fintech is still new, and its impact has yet to be fully fleshed out—which should make for an interesting summit.

Image Credit: Pond5