Ray Kurzweil: A Strategy for Keeping the World Safe From AI

Ray Kurzweil is an inventor, thinker, and futurist famous for forecasting the pace of technology and predicting the world of tomorrow. In this video, Kurzweil discusses AI ethics and risk. Films and books have long described a rogue superintelligent AI bent on our destruction, he says.

But it won’t be a pop culture future. Even today, there aren’t one or two AIs in the world, there are billions in our pockets in continuous communication with the cloud. Human civilization and AI are already “very deeply interwoven” and the connection will only increase, according to Kurzweil.

There is risk, and it’s good we’re beginning to do something about it. But future AI will grow from and be an integral part of society. Which means the kind of AI we develop will be very much up to us.

Image Credit: NASA