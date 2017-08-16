Nanotechnology | Future of Everything With Jason Silva (Part 5)

In the latest installment of Singularity University’s new web series, Future of Everything With Jason Silva, Silva discusses how nanotechnology will transform the world in ways we can hardly fathom.

Nanotech allows us to pattern atoms, allowing us to manipulate the building blocks of the physical world. We can move beyond scarcity because everything is made of atoms, moving us into a future of abundance.

“It essentially makes the physical world a programmable medium.”

Image Credit: Singularity University via YouTube