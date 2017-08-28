Machine Learning Is Everywhere, But What Is It Exactly?

From Google’s language translation app to autonomous cars, machine learning has become a key ingredient in multiple areas of our lives—but what exactly is it?

In the simplest sense, machine learning is a method of computer data analysis that learns from its own experience. Once a machine learning algorithm learns what specific patterns look like, it can apply the knowledge on a vast scale. For example, a fraud detection machine learning algorithm may miss a few false charges initially, but once it identifies the pattern, it can protect against millions of future attacks.

Check out this week’s episode of Tech-x-planations to learn more about the basics of machine learning.

Image Credit: gruc/CreatasVideo/Getty Images