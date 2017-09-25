This Is What Happens to Your Body in Space

Living in space sounds pretty cool. Unfortunately, our bodies haven’t evolved to live in space without suffering harm. You may wonder, “How bad could it really be?”

In space, changes in gravity cause blood to rush to your head, which weakens your legs. The unique atmosphere maintained in various spacecraft causes your eyes to change shape, which alters your vision. And, some other weird things happen too…

In this week’s episode of Tech-x-planations, you’ll find a quick rundown of what to expect will happen to your body—on the off chance you find yourself off-planet.

