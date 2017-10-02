Now That Anyone Can Hack Biology—Should We Be Afraid?

Biohacking is a relatively new field of amateur and professional scientists conducting “do-it-yourself” biology experiments.

The word “hacking”may bring up images of cybercrime, but the majority of biohacking projects are focused on helping society as a whole. An example of this includes biohackers searching for a new and more affordable way to manufacture insulin.

Unlike traditional scientific research that often gains funding from large organizations like hospitals, universities, and the government, biohacking experiments often take place in small labs with bootstrapped budgets. Because of this, biohackers often have a lot more flexibility during their experiments.

