The Internet of Things Needs to Be Intelligent, Not Just Connected

In an interview at Singularity University’s Global Summit in San Francisco, Andreas Gal explained how his company is applying artificial intelligence to the Internet of Things (IoT). Gal is the former CTO of Mozilla and is currently CEO of Silk Labs.

“For us, the value of IoT is not really in making things connected,” Gal said. “It’s really about bringing intelligence to these devices, and that’s what we are focused on. We are bringing the latest advances in AI technology directly into these devices.”

Watch the interview to learn how infusing machine learning into IoT devices can take them beyond simple connection to add much greater value.

Image Credit: Anita Ponne / Shutterstock.com