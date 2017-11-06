New technology is pushing medicine into exciting frontiers, and it’s getting better each year. Augmented reality is enhancing surgical training, machine learning algorithms are improving medical diagnostics, and the FDA is breaking ground with the first approved gene therapy for cancer.

The Singularity Hub team is on the ground this week at San Diego’s Hotel Del Coronado for Singularity University’s annual Exponential Medicine Summit. Our writers will bring you editorial coverage, and you can join the conversation on Singularity Hub’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

Or tune into the summit in real-time with our video live stream.

From renowned neuroscientists and surgeons to leading technologists and entrepreneurs, we’ll be learning from over 70 industry experts during the next four days. Here’s a taste of a few speakers in this year’s lineup:

