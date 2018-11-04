Technology is enabling us to explore groundbreaking new ideas in medicine, and as a result the medical field is advancing more rapidly than ever before. AI is helping find faster, better ways of diagnosing, curing, and preventing illness. Gene editing is allowing scientists to rewrite the fundamental building blocks of life. Multiple disciplines, including genomics and 3D printing, are bringing a new level of personalization to medicine—gone are the days of ‘one treatment fits all.’

The Singularity Hub team is on the ground this week at San Diego’s Hotel Del Coronado for Singularity University’s annual Exponential Medicine Summit. Our writers will bring you editorial coverage, and you can join the conversation on Singularity Hub’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

Or tune into the summit in real-time with our video live stream.

From renowned neuroscientists and surgeons to leading technologists and entrepreneurs, we’ll be learning from over 70 industry experts during the next four days. Here’s a taste of a few speakers in this year’s lineup:

You won’t want to miss what these and other great minds have to say about where we are in medicine—and where we’re going.

Image Credit: Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com