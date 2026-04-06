US Issues Grand Challenge: The First Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computer by 2028

As the race to harness quantum computing accelerates, governments are throwing their hats in the ring. The US Department of Energy is now aiming to build a fully functional, fault-tolerant quantum computer within the next three years.

Despite plenty of breathless headlines about the coming quantum revolution, today’s machines remain a long way from being practically useful. It’s widely expected that we will need much larger, more reliable quantum computers before they can tackle real-world problems.

That’s largely due to the fact that qubits are incredibly error-prone, which means future machines will need to run algorithms to detect and correct those errors faster than they occur. It’s estimated that the overhead for these algorithms could be as high as 1,000 physical qubits to create a single, error-corrected “logical” qubit that can actually take part in calculations.

Given that most current devices feature at best a few hundred physical qubits, more sober heads in the industry have suggested that we may be waiting well into the next decade to see a practical fault-tolerant quantum computer. But last week, Darío Gil, the Department of Energy's undersecretary for science, announced the agency thinks it can hit that milestone in three years.

"By 2028 we will deliver the first generation of fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of scientifically relevant quantum calculations," he told the Office of Science Advisory Committee, according to Science.

The agency doesn’t actually plan to build the system itself; it wants quantum computing companies to provide a ready-made solution. It has set out performance criteria it expects the future device to meet but is leaving the details up to providers. In particular, the agency has not picked a favorite between leading quantum computing designs, such as superconducting qubits, trapped ions, or neutral atoms.

"You can build it however you want, so long as you meet that objective and demonstrate scientific relevance," Gil explained.

The proposed system would likely be housed at one of the department’s national laboratories where researchers can apply to use it for free, with projects selected based on scientific merit.