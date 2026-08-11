Million-Person Study Finds a Rare Gene Variant That Slashes the Risk of Diabetes and Heart Disease

“Burn fat, build muscle.” It’s a familiar workout slogan, but the benefits go far beyond aesthetics. Having less belly fat and more muscle guards against heart attacks, Type 2 diabetes, and a host of other metabolic diseases.

Some people may have a genetic edge.

A massive study of over one million people across three continents discovered a rare mutation in a gene called FNIP1 is linked to a healthier metabolic profile. The gene helps cells sense nutrients and generate energy. All of us have FNIP1, but about one in 7,000 people inherit a protective version. On average, they had a 60 percent lower risk of heart disease and metabolic disorders.

Silencing FNIP1 in human liver cells switched on a genetic program that breaks down fats. In mice fed a tasty but high-fat diet, disabling the gene curbed weight gain, prevented fatty liver disease, improved insulin sensitivity, and kept their blood sugar levels steady.

The findings are great news for everyone else. Rather than relying on a naturally occurring mutation, future gene editing therapies could potentially recreate its protective effects in people against a host of cardiometabolic diseases, a leading cause of death worldwide.

Everyone has a unique metabolic profile shaped by both genes and environment. By analyzing diverse populations, the study fished out a protective variant that spans ancestries and lifestyles. The broad reach suggests targeting FNIP1 could benefit people around the world.

The study illustrates the power of efforts to find rare, beneficial genes across large populations, wrote the authors at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a New York biotechnology company.

Mutant Protector

Small changes in DNA can have large consequences. Some genetic variants raise the risk for health issues. The APOE4 variant, for example, increases the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Others, however, are a gold mine for new treatments.

A notable example is CCR5. People who inherit a rare mutation in both copies of thegene are naturally resistant to HIV. The mutation prevents the virus from tunneling into immune cells and replicating. The discovery has led to multiple success stories in which bone marrow transplants from donors carrying the mutation kept HIV at bay, without the need for lifelong antiviral drugs.

Protective mutations could also lower the risk of heart disease. Rare variants of PCSK9, a gene involved in cholesterol metabolism, disable the gene and slash dangerously high levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol that clogs arteries. The discovery has already spurred a handful of therapies that block the gene or its protein with early successes.

“Identifying genetic variants associated with protection from disease is a powerful strategy,” wrote the authors. “However, protective genetic variants are often extremely rare, so finding them requires sequencing the genomes of large populations.”

Go Big

To better understand cardiometabolic diseases, the team sequenced the genomes of over a million people from 11 studies across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, including people with African ancestry. They also linked genetic data with participants’ health records.

The researchers searched for gene variants that influence a blood biomarker for cardiometabolic disease. Called TG:HDL, the biomarker is the ratio between two types of fats. The first, triglycerides, is packaged into tiny “bubbles” that circulate the bloodstream. High levels are linked to heart attacks, strokes, and other metabolic problems. In contrast, high-density lipoprotein, often called “good” cholesterol, ferries excess fat away from tissues and blood vessel walls to the liver, where it can be cleared.

Across the populations in the study, a lower TG:HDL ratio—that is less TG, more HDL, or both—tracked with better metabolic health. People with lower ratios had reduced insulin levels, lower blood pressure, and less fat buildup in the liver and muscles. The biomarker also predicted diabetes risk, heart problems, and liver scarring, making it a powerful snapshot of overall metabolic health.