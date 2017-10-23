The Search to Find Another Earth Like Ours Is Heating Up

Are there other planets out there like our own? If so, could other forms of life, intelligence, or civilizations inhabit them?

This age-old question is a key part of the study of exoplanetology, the scientific field dedicated to looking for planets beyond our solar system. The first exoplanet was discovered in 1988, and since, the search has been ceaseless—and pretty successful too.

In this week’s episode of Tech-x-planations you’ll learn about exciting exoplanet discoveries over the last few decades, which ones might have liquid water, and whether any may be capable of sustaining human life.


