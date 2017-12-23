Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a seasoned executive, the holiday season is an ideal time for professional and personal reflection.

While it’s best to reflect and revisit goals throughout the year, sometimes it just doesn’t happen, and there’s nothing like a captivating book to get your mind moving again in the right direction (like towards that skill you promised yourself you’d pick up last year).

Our team at Singularity University loves to geek out on subjects ranging from emerging technologies and science fiction to leadership development and mental fortitude.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite books from this year (and a few classics) to get you activated. There’s nothing like a new year to get kickstarted on what you want to learn. We hope this list helps you do just that.

FUTURE

Homo Deus
Yuval Noah Harari

WTF?: What’s the Future and Why It’s Up to Us
Tim O’Reilly

TECHNOLOGY

Dawn of the New Everything: Encounters with Reality and Virtual Reality
Jaron Lanier

Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future
Andrew McAfee, Erik Brynjolfsson

Platform Revolution: How Networked Markets Are Transforming the Economy and How to Make Them Work for You
Geoffrey G. Parker,‎ Marshall W. Van Alstyne,‎ Sangeet Paul Choudary

SCIENCE FICTION

The Three-Body Problem
Cixin Liu

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Trilogy)
Douglas Adams

LEADERSHIP

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action
Simon Sinek

The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups
Daniel Coyle 

MENTAL FITNESS

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy
Sheryl Sandberg,‎ Adam Grant 

Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World
Tim Ferriss

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [email protected]$K
Mark Manson

Still looking for more great books? Check out last year’s winter reading list.

Image Credit: AndrewSt / Shutterstock.com

