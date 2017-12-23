Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a seasoned executive, the holiday season is an ideal time for professional and personal reflection.

While it’s best to reflect and revisit goals throughout the year, sometimes it just doesn’t happen, and there’s nothing like a captivating book to get your mind moving again in the right direction (like towards that skill you promised yourself you’d pick up last year).

Our team at Singularity University loves to geek out on subjects ranging from emerging technologies and science fiction to leadership development and mental fortitude.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite books from this year (and a few classics) to get you activated. There’s nothing like a new year to get kickstarted on what you want to learn. We hope this list helps you do just that.

FUTURE

Homo Deus

Yuval Noah Harari

WTF?: What’s the Future and Why It’s Up to Us

Tim O’Reilly

TECHNOLOGY

Dawn of the New Everything: Encounters with Reality and Virtual Reality

Jaron Lanier

Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future

Andrew McAfee, Erik Brynjolfsson

Platform Revolution: How Networked Markets Are Transforming the Economy and How to Make Them Work for You

Geoffrey G. Parker,‎ Marshall W. Van Alstyne,‎ Sangeet Paul Choudary

SCIENCE FICTION

The Three-Body Problem

Cixin Liu

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Trilogy)

Douglas Adams

LEADERSHIP

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action

Simon Sinek

The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups

Daniel Coyle

MENTAL FITNESS

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy

Sheryl Sandberg,‎ Adam Grant

Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World

Tim Ferriss

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [email protected]$K

Mark Manson

