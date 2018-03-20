It’s been a long time coming, but we’re excited to finally announce we have officially launched a new way for publishers to easily (and legally) republish our articles on their sites.

We believe an important component of the future of learning is the free flow of information.

So we’ve made some of our content immediately republishable under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International license and will add more articles in the coming months. Please note you can only republish content that includes the “republish” button. You can see it in the sidebar of this article above our featured post, but here’s a visual example too:

Like this post, you will see future and past content tagged Creative Commons with the republish button in the sidebar. If you’re looking for our republishable content in one place, you can easily find all our Creative Commons articles here.

Under the Creative Commons license we chose, CC BY-ND 4.0, anyone is free to:

Share — copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format for any purpose, even commercially. The licensor cannot revoke these freedoms as long as you follow the license terms.

But there’s a bit more to it than that. Please carefully read our Republishing Guidelines to better understand best practices. We selected this license as it simplifies many issues with websites running ads or selling products and allows greater potential distribution of Singularity Hub articles.

By joining the ranks of incredible news sites, such as Aeon and The Conversation, that release content under Creative Commons, we hope to further empower and engage readers with our authors’ perspectives and thought leadership on the future.

Don’t hesitate to reach out to us with questions. You can also pitch us your ideas and articles to reach a wider audience! And lastly, don’t forget to sign up for our newsletters to get the latest news on technological breakthroughs and issues shaping the future.

Image Credit: Tithi Luadthong / Shutterstock.com