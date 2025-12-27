These Were SingularityHub’s Top 10 Stories in 2025

Readers went all-in on biotech this year. Gene editing brought the broad treatment of genetic disease into view; cancer-fighting T cells took on tumors; and scientists found a way to 3D print tissues inside the body. Beyond biotech, AI chips and progress in quantum computing made waves; humanoid robots began to look almost affordable; and Kawasaki dreamed up a robot you ride like a horse. Here's to another year of breakthroughs—thanks for reading!

Parkinson’s Patients Say Their Symptoms Eased After Receiving Millions of New Brain CellsShelly Fan "Medications can keep some [Parkinson's] symptoms at bay, but eventually, their effects wear off. For nearly half a century, scientists have been exploring an alternative solution: replacing dying dopamine neurons with new ones. [This year], two studies of nearly two dozen people with Parkinson's showed the strategy is safe. A single transplant boosted dopamine levels for 18 months without notable side effects. Patients had few motor symptoms, even when they stopped taking regular medications."

New Gene Therapy Reverses Three Diseases With Shots to the BloodstreamShelly Fan "A team from the IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute in Italy treated infant mice for three blood-related genetic diseases with a custom gene-editing shot that directly edited cells in the mice’s blood. ...The edits were long-lasting and survived when transplanted into mice who had not been given the therapy. A dose of 'mobilizing agents'—chemicals that stimulate cells in the blood and immune system—further boosted the effect in young adult mice."

A Humanoid Robot Is Now on Sale for Under $6,000—What Can You Do With It?Kartikeya Walia "[Unitree's R1 is] a humanoid robot priced at under $6,000. That’s not pocket change, but it’s orders of magnitude cheaper than most robots in its class, which can run into tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. The R1 packs serious mobility, sensors, and AI potential into a package that could fit in a university lab, a workspace—or even, if you’re adventurous, your living room."

Scientists Can Now 3D Print Tissues Directly Inside the Body—No Surgery NeededShelly Fan "Dubbed deep tissue in vivo sound printing (DISP), the system uses an injectable bioink that’s liquid at body temperature but solidifies into structures when blasted with ultrasound. A monitoring molecule, also sensitive to ultrasound, tracks tissue printing in real time. Excess bioink is safely broken down by the body."

Forget Nvidia: DeepSeek AI Runs Near Instantaneously on These Weird ChipsJason Dorrier "Whereas answers can take minutes to complete on other hardware, Cerebras said that its version of DeepSeek knocked out some coding tasks in as little as 1.5 seconds. According to Artificial Analysis, the company's wafer-scale chips were 57 times faster than competitors running the AI on GPUs and hands down the fastest. That was last week. Yesterday, Groq overtook Cerebras at the top with a new offering."