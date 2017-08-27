We’ve all name-dropped a new technology that sounds awesome—like CRISPR/Cas9—without really knowing the basics.

This is why we’ve created Tech-x-planations, Singularity Hub’s new weekly video series that explores fundamental ideas in science, technology, and the future.

With Tech-x-planations you’ll be able to sink your teeth into just the right amount of information on today’s hottest technologies and scientific questions.

The series brings you digestible downloads on complex technologies, like what a quantum computer is, and ethical questions, like whether we should edit human DNA to cure diseases. Oh, and for all of you out there who keep asking us what exactly is the singularity—this series has you covered.

Be sure to check back in here tomorrow as the series begins with a look at machine learning, and stay tuned every Monday thereafter for a new episode.

