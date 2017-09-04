When Will We Have the Technology to Reach the Stars?

Recent advances in rocket technology are incredible. From NASA’s Space Launch System to Blue Origin and SpaceX’s reusable rockets, space is getting more accessible. However, no rocket can get us to neighboring stars. The distances are simply too large, and the speeds chemical boosters can achieve too meager.

In this week’s episode of Tech-x-planations, you’ll learn why scientists haven’t been able to propel us to the stars just yet and hear about an interesting scientific effort to make miniature, laser-propelled probes our first interstellar ambassadors.

Image Credit: Breakthrough Starshot