The Most Powerful Solutions Are Born When Uncommon Partners Unite

In an interview at Singularity University’s Global Summit in San Francisco, SU associate founder and CEO Rob Nail discussed the power of bringing diverse groups of people together to address the world’s biggest problems. Nail is a roboticist by training and was founder and CEO of Velocity11 prior to Singularity University.

“We’ve always had this belief that you bring a diverse group of people together, you look at some of the most powerful forces—specifically, technology and its opportunities and implications—and you get them to ideate and think about bigger and bigger challenges. Then you just see what happens,” said Nail. “It turns out that it’s amazing in far more ways than you could ever imagine.”

In the interview, Nail expanded on how Singularity University balances market demands with making a positive impact as a benefit corporation and shared inspiring examples of how uncommon partners within the SU community have launched impactful projects, like a popup care center for displaced refugees.



Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock.com