Self-Taught AI Shows Similarities to How the Brain Works

Anil Ananthaswamy | Quanta

“i‘I think there’s no doubt that 90% of what the brain does is self-supervised learning,’ said [the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute’s] Blake Richards. Biological brains are thought to be continually predicting, say, an object’s future location as it moves, or the next word in a sentence, just as a self-supervised learning algorithm attempts to predict the gap in an image or a segment of text. And brains learn from their mistakes on their own, too—only a small part of our brain’s feedback comes from an external source saying, essentially, ‘wrong answer’i.”

A Bioengineered Cornea Can Restore Sight to Blind People

Rhiannon Williams | MIT Technology Review

“Surgeons in Iran and India conducted a pilot trial of 20 people who were either blind or close to losing their sight from advanced keratoconus. This disease thins the cornea, the outermost transparent layer of the eye, and prevents the eye from focusing properly. The implant restored the cornea’s thickness and curvature. All 14 of the participants who had been blind before the operation had their vision restored, with three of them achieving perfect 20/20 vision.”

Swarms of Mini Robots Could Dig the Tunnels of the Future

Chris Baraniuk | Wired

“The firm proposes a future in which much smaller, roughly 3-meter-long robots shaped like half-cylinders zoom about underground via predrilled pipes. …Once inside them, the bots would use a robotic arm topped with a milling head to penetrate into the surrounding earth and carve out small voids that would then get filled with concrete or some other strong material. ‘We’re talking about thousands of them,’ says [hyperTunnel’s Patrick Lane-Nott]. ‘Much like an ant colony or a termite colony works in swarms.’i”

Sound Waves Let Researchers Build Stuff With the Force

Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

“What does the future of construction look like? Autonomous machines buzzing around a building site? Giant 3D printers extruding walls and floors? Looking forward even farther, researchers at the Public University of Navarre in Spain have been experimenting with using sound waves to make building materials simply float into position without any physical interaction required.”

3D-Stacked CMOS Takes Moore’s Law to New Heights

Marko Radosavljevic and Jack Kavalieros | IEEE Spectrum

“We’ve created experimental devices that stack atop each other, delivering logic that is 30 to 50 percent smaller. Crucially, the top and bottom devices are of the two complementary types, NMOS and PMOS, that are the foundation of all the logic circuits of the last several decades. We believe this 3D-stacked complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS), or CFET (complementary field-effect transistor), will be the key to extending Moore’s Law into the next decade.”