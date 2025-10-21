‘Unprecedented’ Artificial Neurons Are Part Biological, Part Electrical—Work More Like the Real Thing

Most people wouldn’t give Geobacter sulfurreducens a second look. The bacteria was first discovered in a ditch in rural Oklahoma. But the lowly microbe has a superpower. It grows protein nanotubes that transmit electrical signals and uses them to communicate.

These bacterial wires are now the basis of a new artificial neuron that activates, learns, and responds to chemical signals like a real neuron.

Scientists have long wanted to mimic the brain’s computational efficiency. But despite years of engineering, artificial neurons still operate at much higher voltages than natural ones. Their frustratingly noisy signals require an extra step to boost fidelity, undercutting energy savings.

Because they don’t match biological neurons—imagine plugging a 110-volt device into a 220-volt wall socket—it’s difficult to integrate the devices with natural tissues.

But now a team at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has used bacterial protein nanowires to form conductive cables that capture the behaviors of biological neurons. When combined with an electrical module called a memristor—a resistor that “remembers” its past—the resulting artificial neuron operated at a voltage similar to its natural counterpart.

"Previous versions of artificial neurons used 10 times more voltage—and 100 times more power—than the one we have created," said study author Jun Yao in a press release. “Ours register only 0.1 volts, which [is] about the same as the neurons in our bodies.”

The artificial neurons easily controlled the rhythm of living heart muscle cells in a dish. And adding an adrenaline-like molecule triggered the devices to up the muscle cells’ “heart rate.”

This level of integration between artificial neurons and biological tissue is “unprecedented,” Bozhi Tian at the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the work, told IEEE Spectrum.

Better Way to Compute

The human brain is a computational wonder. It processes an enormous amount of data at very low power. Scientists have long wondered how it’s capable of such feats.

Massively parallel computing—with multiple neural networks humming along in sync—may be one factor. More efficient hardware design may be another. Computers have separate processing and memory modules that require time and energy to shuttle data back and forth. A neuron is both memory chip and processor in a single package. Recent studies have also uncovered previously unknown ways brain cells compute.

It's no wonder researchers have long tried to mimic neural quirks. Some have used biocompatible organic materials that act like synapses. Others have incorporated light or quantum computing principles to drive toward brain-like computation.

Compared to traditional chips, these artificial neurons slashed energy use when faced with relatively simple tasks. Some even connected with biological neurons. In a cross-continental test, one artificial neuron controlled a living, biological neuron that then passed the commands on to a second artificial neuron.

But building mechanical neurons isn’t for the “whoa” factor. These devices could make implants more compatible with the brain and other tissues. They may also give rise to a more powerful, lower energy computing system compared to the status quo—an urgent need as energy-hogging AI models attract hundreds of millions of users.

The Life of a Neuron

Previous artificial neurons loosely mimicked the way biological neurons behave. The new study sought to recapitulate their electrical signaling.

Neurons aren’t like light switches. A small input, for example, isn’t enough to activate them. But as signals consistently build up, they trigger a voltage change, and the neuron fires. The electrical signal travels along its output branch and guides neighboring neurons to activate too. In the blink of an eye, the cells connect as a network, encoding memories, emotions, movement, and decisions.